Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Comparison side by side

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.48 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.22 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 demonstrates Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance while Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 22.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.