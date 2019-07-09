Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Contrasting side by side

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.34 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.92 N/A 0.36 23.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 9.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.