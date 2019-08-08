Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparing side by side

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.12 N/A 2.06 8.48 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.71 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.49%. 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.