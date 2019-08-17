Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.20% 13.10% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. N/A 17 8.48 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s rivals have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. In other hand, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.