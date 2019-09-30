Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; 8I Enterprises Acquisition – Unit (JFKKU) Shorts Decreased By 15.38%

8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:JFKKU) had a decrease of 15.38% in short interest. JFKKU’s SI was 1,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.38% from 1,300 shares previously. With 13,200 avg volume, 0 days are for 8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:JFKKU)’s short sellers to cover JFKKU’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 200 shares traded. 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 29.31% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. WDR’s profit would be $29.56 million giving it 10.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -2.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 194,824 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281763 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282452 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT212; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281919 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s Ratings; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281921 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282459 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT521

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company has market cap of $75.75 million.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 8.4 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.01% more from 74.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Management Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 253,531 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.34 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Research Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 13,445 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 101,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 875,787 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 165,868 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 11.72M shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 200 shares stake. 168,483 are owned by Citigroup. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 30,432 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap reported 28,317 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 934,715 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 131,854 shares.