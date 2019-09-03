Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut Stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by $7.47 Million as Market Value Rose; Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 67,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 425,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.22M, down from 493,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 44,296 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 64,147 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 48,494 shares to 114,908 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 10,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Aquantia Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.04% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Cannell Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.85% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Marcato Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Citadel Ltd accumulated 27,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Investments accumulated 149,948 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 109,173 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 675,642 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 141,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantum Capital Mngmt owns 22,370 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru owns 52 shares.

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on November, 6. BREW’s profit will be $194,363 for 247.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Trump Tweetstorm Leaves Dow in Shambles – Schaeffers Research” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Salesforce, Hasbro, L Brands, Foot Locker – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 58% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.46 million for 27.31 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LHC Group finalizes joint venture and acquisition transactions in Missouri, Alabama, and Ohio – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LHC Group (LHCG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase LHC Group At $100, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.