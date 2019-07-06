Waddell & Reed Financial Lifted Target (TGT) Holding By $460,000; Proofpoint (PFPT) Shorts Decreased By 19.57%

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 0.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 5,750 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 623,450 shares with $50.04 million value, up from 617,700 last quarter. Target Corp now has $45.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.67 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) had a decrease of 19.57% in short interest. PFPT’s SI was 1.24 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.57% from 1.54 million shares previously. With 849,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s short sellers to cover PFPT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 306,660 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 88,916 shares to 309,610 valued at $219.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 20,268 shares and now owns 437,435 shares. International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Proofpoint, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 80,450 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 110,166 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clough Cap Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.67% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 63,560 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0.05% or 1.43M shares. Jennison Assocs Llc reported 640,226 shares. 487,541 are held by Rgm Limited Liability Corporation. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 3,035 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 16,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 128,103 shares stake. Synovus Finance Corp invested in 0% or 52 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 6,053 shares. Axa reported 0.2% stake. Exane Derivatives reported 7 shares stake. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 56,134 shares.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.

