Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lowered Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $2.48 Million; Paloma Partners Management Company Decreased Its Holding in Reliance Steel And Aluminum (RS) by $1.62 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum (RS) by 73.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 17,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 23,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Reliance Steel And Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.01. About 118,915 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 27,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 546,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.58 million, down from 573,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 693,404 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc Cl A by 269,577 shares to 279,877 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Metals And Mining Etf (Call) (XME) by 142,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RS shares while 109 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 1.95% more from 53.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 5,515 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,350 shares. Johnson Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 867 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 66,564 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Hsbc Holdg Plc has 88,706 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 254,813 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 2.56M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 151,324 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc accumulated 18,437 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 13,719 shares. Northpointe Lc has invested 1.39% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 490,475 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Reliance Steel Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.64M for 12.94 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.61 million were accumulated by Prudential Fincl Inc. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 784,034 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.32% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mirae Asset Global Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 23,902 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.03% or 2,444 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 100,397 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Huntington Bank stated it has 0.41% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 20,543 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios has 0.72% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 19,055 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 78 shares. Df Dent holds 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 27,200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 31,456 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $79.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 90,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Financial Corporation â€“ COF – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.