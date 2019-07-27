Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Shares Declined While Continental Advisors Boosted Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Cyber (CYBR) by $1.67 Million

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 429.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 214,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 264,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 443,210 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 12/04/2018 – Waddell is the latest to leave the government’s security agencies, as new national security advisor John Bolton takes over for Gen. H.R. McMaster; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Net $46.3M; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280740 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281517 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280742 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Fincl, Inc.’s Ratings; 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281713 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyber (CYBR) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 56,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cyber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 146.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr by 39,161 shares to 54,161 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

