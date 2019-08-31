Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position By $12.89 Million; Newmarket (NEU) Sellers Increased By 1.47% Their Shorts

Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) had an increase of 1.47% in short interest. NEU’s SI was 248,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.47% from 244,500 shares previously. With 52,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU)’s short sellers to cover NEU’s short positions. The SI to Newmarket Corp’s float is 2.88%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $474.75. About 70,525 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 20.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold NewMarket Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 24,320 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 2,828 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). 476 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company. Contravisory Invest Management accumulated 0.05% or 269 shares. Zacks Investment reported 11,819 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 29 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.02% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0.07% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Mason Street Lc invested in 4,638 shares. Fdx Advisors has 858 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 2,189 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% stake.

