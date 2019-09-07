Waddell & Reed Financial Stake in Chemed New (CHE) Has Increased by $7.58 Million as Market Value Rose; Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Position in Sony (SNE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 23,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 64,770 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73M, up from 41,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $439.82. About 132,495 shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 29,396 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 14,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 674,878 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE; 17/04/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @itsgabrielleu inks first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – AGREEMENT RELATES TO BROADCAST AND MANAGEMENT VIA SATELLITE OF “CINE SONY” AND “POP” TV CHANNELS; 18/04/2018 – Hirai forced Sony through a six-year reality check; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29; 21/05/2018 – Billboard: Luis Fonsi Extends Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV; 15/03/2018 – Variety: Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions; 07/03/2018 – Sony is still the biggest player by market share

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 29,148 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 3,144 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 212,761 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 3,588 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 4,430 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 5,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 1,241 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 3,993 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 122 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 0.01% or 1,184 shares. 2,779 are owned by Fdx Advsrs Inc. Two Sigma Secs Lc accumulated 0% or 982 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 336,902 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $224.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,855 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).