Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) to pay $0.25 on Nov 1, 2019; Millennium Management Has Cut By $2.67 Million Its Anadarko Pete (Put) (APC) Stake

Millennium Management Llc decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (APC) stake by 51.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc analyzed 38,100 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (APC)'s stock rose 1.78%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 35,400 shares with $2.50 million value, down from 73,500 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 194.58% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR) is expected to pay $0.25 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:WDR) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc's current price of $17.19 translates into 1.45% yield. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc's dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 1.56M shares traded or 88.24% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr owns 20,405 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv invested in 0.06% or 107,530 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Skylands Lc holds 1,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 10,633 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 24,082 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,338 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 9.76 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 1.53M shares. 2,560 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Vertex One Asset Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 288,000 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 54,125 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 831,334 shares. Woodstock Corporation has invested 1.63% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Millennium Management Llc increased Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) stake by 120,835 shares to 283,357 valued at $6.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Anaplan Inc stake by 72,646 shares and now owns 407,998 shares. Autozone Inc (Put) (NYSE:AZO) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $65 lowest target. $70.25’s average target is -3.46% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Shell Has Best Shale Strategy Of All Oil Majors – Seeking Alpha" on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – The Motley Fool" published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.