Waddell & Reed Financial Raised Paychex (PAYX) Position by $2.90 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Boosted Its Kinross Gold (KGC) Holding

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 36,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.65 million, up from 196,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.31M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 746,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.85M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.66M, up from 13.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 5.78M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. $860,986 worth of stock was sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12. 50,000 shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN, worth $3.62 million on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results; Total Revenue Growth of 12% to $3.8 Billion for the Fiscal Year – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Study: HR Leaders Identify Finding and Hiring Quality Employees as Top Challenge in 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Will Oasis Continue To Drive Paychex’s Growth In Fiscal Q4? – Forbes” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.06M are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability owns 16,578 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 208,104 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 8,893 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc invested 0.3% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Greenleaf reported 3,502 shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va stated it has 5,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 128 shares. Sandhill Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.14% or 12,071 shares. Guardian LP invested in 0.33% or 225,101 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont stated it has 0.4% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Schmidt P J Invest Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sns Financial Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 3,475 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jensen Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 24,420 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 9,083 shares to 743,783 shares, valued at $112.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 172,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,722 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 731,425 shares to 188,176 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Life Storage Inc by 587,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kinross Gold, Yamana Gold, and Wheaton Precious Metals Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Kinross Gold Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinross Gold: Tasiast Shows Improvements – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold, other Canadian miners, lag in Shareholders Gold Council study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.