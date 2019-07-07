Waddell & Reed Financial Increases Holding in Matador Res Co (MTDR); Kkr & Co (KKR) Valuation Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Decreased Stake by $879,405

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.38M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 01/05/2018 – VC Circle: True North eyes 40% in Royal Sundaram; KKR’s India realty head Khandelia quits; 29/05/2018 – KKR TO BUY BMC SOFTWARE FROM INVESTOR GROUP; 09/04/2018 – FS Investments and KKR Close Transaction, Creating Largest BDC Platform; 14/05/2018 – Toorak Cap Partners Closes Increased KKR Investment as Co Reaches $1 B Milestone; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest, sources say [00:52 BST08 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: BMC Software Rtgs Unchanged By KKR Buy Plan; 04/04/2018 – GIBSON BRANDS: JUSZKIEWICZ, BERRYMAN ENGAGED IN TALKS W/KKR; 04/04/2018 – Gibson Brands Hldrs Engaged in Talks With KKR Credit Advisors Involving Potential Change of Control; 03/05/2018 – KKR Switches to Corporation to Win More Investors, Fuel Deals (Video); 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 357,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.11 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.65 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. On Friday, June 7 Hairford Matthew V bought $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 2,000 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. STEWART KENNETH L. had bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 79,303 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $97.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 745,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,017 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 198,659 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 37,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 638,226 shares. Dana Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 282,774 are held by Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation. Cwm owns 427,021 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,621 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 958,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs LP reported 386,303 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement owns 17,325 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 143,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 75,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Llc accumulated 15,081 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 223,924 shares.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. KKR’s profit will be $294.91 million for 18.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd Company invested 0% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Covey Advsrs Ltd Co reported 212,815 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv owns 32,500 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Essex Financial Inc has 0.15% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 21,345 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 7.01% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). 2.50 million are owned by Davis Prtn Ltd Co.