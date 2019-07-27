Waddell & Reed Financial Increases Position in Walmart (WMT); Kempner Capital Management Position in Vz Verizon Comm. (VZ) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 42,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 84,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 582,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.37M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – WALMART – ONE FORMAL BUSINESS MEETING FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 30; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers last good exit ramp for small Flipkart investors; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: View Flipkart Deal Favorably as It Provides Walmart Immediate Scale in Burgeoning Indian E-Commerce Arena; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future; 19/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART LAUNCHES CHECK OUT WITH ME, A NEW SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may reach deal with Flipkart by June-end; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rh Dinel Counsel has 1.45% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 15,050 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust invested in 0.67% or 61,714 shares. Field & Main Comml Bank owns 28,661 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. 500 are held by Spectrum Gru Inc. Keybank Association Oh holds 372,279 shares. Orleans Capital Management La stated it has 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 13,982 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 11.40 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 364,227 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 232,117 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt reported 2,622 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Co reported 125,281 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.77% or 363,019 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 38,987 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 149,519 shares to 674,838 shares, valued at $57.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 155,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,028 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

