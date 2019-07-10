Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered By $12.56 Million Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake; Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) SI Increased By 2.45%

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 18.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 149,519 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 674,838 shares with $57.36 million value, down from 824,357 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $10.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 679,085 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zendesk had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) stake by 8,601 shares to 811,328 valued at $39.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Encompass Health Corp stake by 45,155 shares and now owns 447,092 shares. National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) was raised too.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.