Waddell & Reed Financial Raised First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding; Inphi (IPHI) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inphi had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 1. DA Davidson upgraded Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) rating on Monday, January 28. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. See Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $55 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $36 New Target: $45 Upgrade

11/01/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 13,699 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 1.16M shares with $116.94 million value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $16.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.5. About 527,933 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.89 million activity. Tamer Ford sold $1.48 million worth of stock or 37,000 shares. $400,000 worth of stock was sold by EDMUNDS JOHN on Tuesday, February 12. Ogawa Richard had sold 169 shares worth $6,441. Torten Ron sold 47 shares worth $1,846.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Inphi’s (NYSE:IPHI) Shareholders Feel About Its 280% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) At US$45.80? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “B.Riley Cuts PTs on LITE and IPHI as Trade War Pushes China to Buy Internally – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock increased 3.84% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 988,095 shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 56.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Inphi Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 821,020 shares. Mesirow Fin holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 224,365 shares. Frontier Com Limited Liability Company owns 410,744 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Scout Invests has invested 0.06% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.02% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 14,098 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 36,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 126,779 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 72,300 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 177,065 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Clough Prtn Limited Partnership owns 90,800 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 389,528 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,614 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.