Waddell & Reed Financial Increased Its Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $618,400; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shares Rose While Essex Financial Services Has Raised Its Holding

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $281.51. About 104,590 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 953,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.77M, up from 945,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 832,898 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 14,800 shares to 661,726 shares, valued at $31.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 48,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11,007 shares to 14,993 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Groupinc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,355 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ron Baron Comments on IDEXX Laboratories – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, WDC – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Labs Fetches Double-Digit Profit Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

