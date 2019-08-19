Waddell & Reed Financial Boosted Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake; Huntington National Bank Has Decreased Stake in Stryker (SYK) as Share Value Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 32,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 117,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, up from 84,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.62. About 391,187 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 17,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 165,959 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.78 million, down from 183,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $218.8. About 1.00 million shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,375 were reported by Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. 196,847 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 12,850 shares. Amer Intll Gp Incorporated stated it has 125,217 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.37% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moors Cabot has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,448 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 41,319 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Allstate has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 14,703 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi has 0.11% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,117 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 2,173 shares. Cibc World Corp, New York-based fund reported 111,802 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,746 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 58,228 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $29.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 294,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.79 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 14,030 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 2,399 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,734 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 1,800 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & invested in 35,970 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Holderness Invests Comm accumulated 3,733 shares. Natixis invested in 13,020 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1,156 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 65,955 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 3.87% or 37,244 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 85,372 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Retail Bank Department has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,150 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 0.12% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 17,148 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.19% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 106,430 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisource Bergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 13,499 shares to 17,668 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 22,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).