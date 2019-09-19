Waddell & Reed Financial Increased Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake by $9.12 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake Maintained by Cryder Capital Partners Llp

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24M, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $127.49. About 292,444 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 100,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 721,177 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.85 million, up from 620,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 281,620 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta® for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: President Novartis Operations Andre Wyss to Leave Company; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS TREATMENT BENEFITS TO HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE (HRQL) WERE SEEN WITHIN EIGHT MONTHS AND PERSISTED AT THREE-YEAR FOLLOW UP PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.07 million shares. Community And Inv has 99,951 shares. Gabelli And Investment Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Comerica State Bank owns 55,398 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 953,220 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Two Sigma Securities Ltd holds 0% or 1,517 shares in its portfolio. California-based American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Miles invested 0.84% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 56,224 shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated stated it has 488,403 shares or 6.98% of all its holdings. Smithfield Company reported 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 57,940 shares to 842,466 shares, valued at $104.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,949 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).