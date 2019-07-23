Waddell & Reed Financial Increased Its Installed Bldg Prods (IBP) Holding; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Holding in Popular (BPOP) by $1.08 Million as Shares Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (IBP) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 8,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 811,328 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 802,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Installed Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 141,400 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 7.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 20/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Installed Building Products; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 125.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 20,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 16,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 596,723 shares traded or 32.14% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 17,796 shares to 5,689 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 78,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,533 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 8,833 shares. Moore Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% or 320,881 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Advsr Asset holds 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 5,311 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 2,876 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 1.06% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 55,230 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.02% or 3.00 million shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.02% or 90,598 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 13,015 shares. Putnam Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,272 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. Shares for $216,512 were sold by MONZON GILBERTO on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IBP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Grp Inc has 16,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 32,305 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated has 2.23 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 122,457 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt owns 5,603 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 634 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 15,864 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 121,359 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 0.01% or 9,152 shares. 1,894 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated. 16,707 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 113 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 92,495 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 39,833 shares.