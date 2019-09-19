Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Its Position in Danaher (DHR) by $29.26 Million as Stock Rose; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $7.73 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 206,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $290.99 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 1.33M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 130,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.72 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 724,174 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,391 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed (VEA) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Management Limited Company holds 77,837 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd owns 23,134 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1,348 shares. Bb&T Limited Company reported 13,082 shares stake. Shaker Invests Ltd Co Oh owns 0.9% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 22,615 shares. 200 were accumulated by Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv. Raymond James Associates holds 642,974 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 14,057 shares. Alley Company Limited Liability Company holds 1.15% or 68,248 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Co stated it has 4,554 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cetera Limited Liability Company invested in 14,043 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 2.29M shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 99,863 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 4,370 shares stake.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel Energy is Now Oversold (XEL) – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting XEL Put Options For April 18th – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xcel Energy: An Overvalued Dividend Contender – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, XEL – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.59M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Envista Holdings IPO: What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Danaher – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,989 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny invested 0.46% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 39.04M shares. Regent Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,143 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Waverton Inv Management Limited accumulated 10,671 shares. 109,802 were accumulated by Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.28% or 713,473 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Capstone Invest Advsr Llc holds 0% or 1,173 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Alberta Mgmt Corp has invested 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nadler Gru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,852 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $367.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 151,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).