Waddell & Reed Financial Has Boosted Its Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Ibis Capital Partners Llp

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 19,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 152,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, up from 132,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 96,843 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 2.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Round Table Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,561 shares. Transamerica Fin Advsrs has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Quantum Capital has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,650 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,990 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 4.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis LP reported 485,353 shares stake. Farmers Natl Bank has 19,320 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,959 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Citizens Bank & Trust invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 68,800 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. House Llc invested in 0.25% or 17,299 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.10 million shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruni J V And accumulated 7.46% or 520,680 shares. 28,361 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Cwm has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Teton Advisors stated it has 0.05% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Amp Investors has 0.22% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Gabelli Funds Limited has 1.03 million shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 20,143 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Hillsdale Management has 11,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.51% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 198,797 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 80,975 shares to 193,419 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 163,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).