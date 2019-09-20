Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lifted Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Stake; DANONE SPONSORED ADR FRANCE (DANOY) SI Decreased By 12.1%

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) stake by 271.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 824,968 shares as Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 1.13M shares with $18.88M value, up from 303,960 last quarter. Pgt Innovations Inc now has $987.17 million valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 185,182 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month

DANONE SPONSORED ADR FRANCE (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had a decrease of 12.1% in short interest. DANOY’s SI was 482,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.1% from 548,700 shares previously. With 827,200 avg volume, 1 days are for DANONE SPONSORED ADR FRANCE (OTCMKTS:DANOY)’s short sellers to cover DANOY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 59,004 shares traded. Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Danone operates as a food company worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.10 billion. The Company’s Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and specialized dairy products under the Oikos, Danio, Activia, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Danimals, Serenito, TÃ«ma, Actimel, Danacol, Densia, Danette, Fantasia, Danissimo, YoCrunch, Vitalinea, Light & Fit, Taillefine, and Ser brands. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Waters division offers packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water under the evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Fontvella, LanjarÃ³n, and Zywiec Zdroj brands.

