Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut Its Position in Idacorp (IDA) by $478,764 as Stock Rose; Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Share Value Rose While Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Its Position by $2.12 Million

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 959,731 shares traded or 226.99% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 66.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 4,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, down from 148,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.27. About 196,788 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.30 million are owned by Blackrock. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested in 0.17% or 4,510 shares. Franklin has invested 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 105,387 are held by Phocas Financial Corporation. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 2,171 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 2.47M shares. Federated Pa accumulated 29,784 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Bluecrest Cap Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 4,170 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 5,045 shares. Foundry Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 79,866 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 504,734 shares.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.17 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.95M for 21.85 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.