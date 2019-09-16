Waddell & Reed Financial Raised Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Stake by $3.57 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO) by $923,865

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 18,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 144,836 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 162,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 670,854 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 16/04/2018 – Vivus’s Qsymia Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Saxenda Declines: Obesity; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC; 26/03/2018 – NOVO: FDA APPROVED UPDATE TO TRESIBA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 148,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 170,025 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novo’s Fiasp OK’d in Europe for kids as young as one year old – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic teams up with Novo Nordisk in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48B for 20.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 10,962 shares to 531,418 shares, valued at $54.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 9,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.3% or 319,668 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 87,396 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc accumulated 2.56 million shares or 1.21% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Co LP owns 0.03% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 748,276 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,671 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 81,355 shares. Paradigm Cap New York has invested 0.13% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Citigroup Inc owns 27,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 3,026 shares. Sei stated it has 96,974 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 328,870 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 14,038 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,709 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 994 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,757 activity. $84,623 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Berger Michael L on Wednesday, March 27. $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. HETE JOSEPH C bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FedEx Just Delivered a Blow to Amazon’s 1-Day Delivery Dreams – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATSG Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Air Transport Services Group Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Greater Cincinnati firm expands Amazon partnership – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon May Have Airline Troubles Over the Holidays – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 259,187 shares to 202,526 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 2.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,487 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).