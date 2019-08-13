Waddell & Reed Financial Has Decreased Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $6.52 Million; Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Braun Stacey Associates Cut Its Position by $1.28 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 62,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.29 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 972,764 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 10,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,613 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 151,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 2.38 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL) by 3,769 shares to 118,230 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 29,645 shares to 592,850 shares, valued at $25.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 55,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.