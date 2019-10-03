Waddell & Reed Financial Stake In Valero Energy New (VLO) Was Lifted; Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by $3.55 Million

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 141,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 634,944 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87M, up from 492,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 701,864 shares traded. Service Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT); 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 43,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 992,431 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.96 million, up from 948,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.8. About 2.72 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Valero – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cutter Commerce Brokerage has 13,260 shares. Adirondack Communication reported 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Scott Selber has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Rdl Financial invested 1.55% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 110,900 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Finance Architects has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1,413 shares. Menora Mivtachim stated it has 2.33% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fruth Management reported 19,363 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr has 18,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.65% or 547,266 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 671 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,374 shares to 345,834 shares, valued at $47.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 222,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,798 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

More notable recent Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hospitality Properties Trust Appoints Brian Donley as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Following Mark Kleifges’s Retirement – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hospitality Properties Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Best Real Estate Investment for 2019 – Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019. More interesting news about Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Beginner’s Guide to Value Investing – The motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RMR Group announces secondary offering of 7,942,245 common shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.