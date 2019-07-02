Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) to pay $0.25 on Aug 1, 2019; Btc Capital Management Boosted By $640,610 Its Allstate (ALL) Stake

Btc Capital Management Inc increased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc acquired 6,815 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 64,856 shares with $6.11M value, up from 58,041 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $34.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 1, 2019. (NYSE:WDR) shareholders before Jul 10, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s current price of $16.67 translates into 1.50% yield. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s dividend has Jul 11, 2019 as record date. Jun 18, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $16.67 lastly. It is down 8.40% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Marrone Bio Innovations; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Rev $297.6M; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282454 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT316; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Mark P. Buyle Appointed Interim General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 02/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Names Elizabeth Hansen as Chief Compliance Officer; 12/04/2018 – Deputy national security advisor Rick Waddell is leaving the White House; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Net $46.3M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pitcairn holds 0.09% or 8,771 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 145,308 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.73% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 254,179 shares. Prudential holds 1.32 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,080 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Nomura Holdg holds 0.02% or 61,822 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 781,656 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma owns 301,599 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 4,650 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 31,239 were reported by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moneta Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,039 shares. Regions Corp has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Allstate Corporation’s (NYSE:ALL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Mirror, Mirror: Whoâ€™s the Most-Photographed NYSE Trader of All? – The Wall Street Journal” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LendingClub: Not All Reverse Splits Are Bad – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Monday, July 1 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”.

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 5,683 shares to 101,562 valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 32,436 shares and now owns 47,520 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Continental Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.13% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 264,705 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 189,160 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Manufacturers Life Comm The reported 0% stake. Comerica Natl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 86,560 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 58,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 26,198 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 65,928 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0% or 10,437 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 7.76 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.