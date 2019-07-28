Waddell & Reed Financial Stake in Rexnord New (RXN) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Broadview Advisors Holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Boosted by $306,150 as Stock Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 545,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 729,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 638,394 shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.48. About 355,173 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 36,306 shares to 232,584 shares, valued at $18.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 805,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 66,800 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 139,640 shares. Geode Management Limited reported 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 4,573 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% or 342,311 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 1.51M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc reported 57,100 shares. Aqr Ltd holds 0% or 14,967 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.03% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Cap has invested 0.03% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 58,000 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Moody State Bank Division accumulated 0.09% or 132,340 shares.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RXN’s profit will be $46.33 million for 16.64 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.73% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 14,550 shares to 57,825 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

