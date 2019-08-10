Waddell & Reed Financial Has Upped Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $50.25 Million; Blume Capital Management Stake in Devon Energy (DVN) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 6.85M shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 577,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.84 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 23,450 shares to 71,550 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,621 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4.