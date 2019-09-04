Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Shareholder Blackrock Has Lowered Position by $3.29 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Its Holding

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 14,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 178,382 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, down from 193,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 10.92M shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 193,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 11.65M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.50M, down from 11.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 500,262 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Fincl, Inc.’s Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Names Elizabeth Hansen as Chief Compliance Officer; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Says Two Portfolio Managers Have Left the Firm; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Deputy national security advisor Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280742 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 12/04/2018 – Waddell is the latest to leave the government’s security agencies, as new national security advisor John Bolton takes over for Gen. H.R. McMaster

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.11 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & LP has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 29,320 are owned by Washington. Park Natl Oh reported 165,289 shares. Sequent Asset Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 335,762 shares. Tcw Gru Inc has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 464,289 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 6,501 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Com has 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California-based Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2,122 were reported by First In. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 0.69% or 580,512 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2,400 are owned by Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Company. Sol Capital owns 10,977 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of The West invested in 16,072 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 38,552 shares to 105,292 shares, valued at $45.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 678,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corp accumulated 0% or 256 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 9,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 35,633 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com reported 10,437 shares. 288,624 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Moreover, Regions Fincl Corp has 0.07% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 370,506 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 15,900 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 423,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com has 148,836 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 981,614 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). First Tru Lp has 531,479 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Lc reported 0.17% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WDR’s profit will be $29.96 million for 9.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

