Waddell & Reed Financial Holds Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Eastern Bank Cut Its Holding by $878,094

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 78,871 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38M, down from 83,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $212.6. About 2.94M shares traded or 0.04% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 223,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.07 million, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 5.85 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,823 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership owns 2,918 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 53,254 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Holderness Invests Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Citigroup Inc owns 1.97M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,200 shares. Moreover, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd has 17.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9.17M shares. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.46% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cohen has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fidelity National Fin accumulated 2.56% or 224,600 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,748 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cincinnati Insur reported 242,435 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 228,700 shares to 7.39M shares, valued at $437.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 126,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,620 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.94 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,934 shares to 99,117 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontexchange Group Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,476 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

