Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Cubic (CUB) Stake by $7.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Emcore (EMKR) Stock Price Declined, Ariel Investments Cut Position

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Emcore Corporation (EMKR) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 149,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.00% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Emcore Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 20,853 shares traded. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has declined 42.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 03/05/2018 – Emcore Sees 3Q Rev $17M-$19M; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Rev $18.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ EMCORE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMKR); 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 29/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 09/04/2018 – Emcore Cuts 2Q View To Rev $18M-$19M; 22/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 142,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 235,046 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 377,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 329,654 shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. HARRISON MARK had bought 168 shares worth $10,025 on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 2,716 shares valued at $162,417 was bought by GUILES EDWIN A. WARNER JOHN H JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250 on Friday, May 10. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. EDWARDS JAMES R also bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5,854 shares to 196,330 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Analysts await Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 2,066.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CUB’s profit will be $20.25 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cubic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 170.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,179 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc owns 215,735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability invested in 56,324 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,770 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,036 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ami Asset Management Corp has 184,223 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Company reported 15,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Systematic Fincl Management LP has 260,253 shares. Smithfield owns 500 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.03% or 105,000 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 621,234 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 61,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold EMKR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 15.19 million shares or 3.33% less from 15.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 14,350 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 166,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 130,519 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.01% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). New York-based Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 51,000 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.52M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 11,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 33,396 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 44,774 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) for 135,740 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR).