Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lowered Its Position in Kemper Del (KMPR) by $484,652; As Cdk Glob (CDK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Increased Its Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 6,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 310,335 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 316,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 306,332 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Cdk Glob (CDK) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 530,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.18 billion, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Cdk Glob for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 513,273 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global Announces Plan to Divest Digital Marketing Business – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CDK Global to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on February 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CDK Global to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaura by 10,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $52.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dermira (Prn) by 7.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Viking T.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 34,654 shares to 113,805 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 79,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 94.29% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $90.43M for 15.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 61,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,025 are owned by Weik. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 682,309 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 8,293 shares. Old Comml Bank In holds 0.02% or 5,848 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) or 4,773 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Advisory reported 16,993 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Century Cos Inc holds 0.01% or 118,181 shares. Chilton Investment Comm Limited stated it has 361,861 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Co accumulated 3,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus Fin holds 2,244 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc invested in 3,183 shares or 0.07% of the stock.