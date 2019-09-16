Waddell & Reed Financial Has Boosted Its Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $2.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Stock Declined, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lowered Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 16,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 133,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 117,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 911,141 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 124,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 2.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 10.67 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Corp Oh has invested 0.25% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Wellington Gp Inc Llp has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 2.74M shares. Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.08% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 540,255 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,686 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 252,373 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 65,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13.69M shares. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 595 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 177,795 shares to 460,014 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 127,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.39 million for 5.93 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Callon Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will These 2 Falling Knives Bounce Back? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Rally Continues As Bulls Gain Confidence – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 09/09: (ACAD) (CYOU) (FNMA) Higher; (NTRP) (FRED) (PAYS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 103,491 shares to 332,206 shares, valued at $203.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,834 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Advsr Ltd Llc owns 107,596 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has 0.15% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 8,313 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited invested 0.15% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Barclays Public Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 284,794 shares. Strs Ohio holds 18,064 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 11,277 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 1,749 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blume Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 175 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1St Source Commercial Bank accumulated 1,818 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinnacle Partners has 0.35% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.76% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 34,386 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.18% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 41,984 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.