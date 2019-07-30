Waddell & Reed Financial Raised Service Intl (SCI) Position by $5.45 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Cut Its Stake by $379,095

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 136,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 464,526 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.65 million, up from 328,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 787,871 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,041 shares to 558,877 shares, valued at $159.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 86,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,023 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,684 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 14,142 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt has 14,889 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3.35M shares. Cwm Ltd owns 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,642 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meritage Portfolio holds 0.9% or 23,352 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 306,525 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davis R M accumulated 0.32% or 22,246 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 250,323 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Godshalk Welsh Inc owns 1,280 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has 4,600 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 24,252 shares to 686,006 shares, valued at $169.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 15,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,779 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc.

