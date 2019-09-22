Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) to pay $0.25 on Nov 1, 2019; Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Sentiment Is 1.3

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR) is expected to pay $0.25 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:WDR) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s current price of $17.19 translates into 1.45% yield. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 692,966 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 21/05/2018 – Ailing Waddell & Reed Races the Clock — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281546 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282457 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT137; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281918 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282458 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT 14; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Buyle Was Previously Company’s Deputy General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280740 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281919 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 65 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 50 reduced and sold their stakes in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 17.00 million shares, down from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 37 Increased: 39 New Position: 26.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.01% more from 74.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 174 were reported by Salem Invest Counselors Inc. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 390 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 3,387 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 61,799 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 83,160 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 434,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 90,156 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,165 shares. James Invest Rech Incorporated reported 13,445 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 28,000 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) or 875,787 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 7.00M shares.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 254,871 shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for 238,578 shares. Delphi Management Inc Ma owns 114,046 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has 1.49% invested in the company for 265,000 shares. The Texas-based Beck Capital Management Llc has invested 1.27% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 128,045 shares.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $453.82 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.