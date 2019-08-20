Waddell & Reed Financial Has Raised Its Position in Smith A O (AOS) by $2.91 Million; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Intelsat Sa (I) Position as Shares Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 54,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.96M, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 993,345 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 647,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 783,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 775,544 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% or 5,854 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 27,229 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Federated Inc Pa invested in 572,085 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based Arrow Financial has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Somerset Tru Com reported 12,159 shares stake. Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.23% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn owns 2.11M shares. Fmr Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 813,266 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 44,200 shares. 102,151 are owned by Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Agf has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 16,450 shares. Thompson Invest Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 61,797 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 103,842 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 14,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,110 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.