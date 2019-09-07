Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Share Price Declined While Northern Trust Has Trimmed Stake; Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Value Rose While Ledyard National Bank Has Decreased Its Position by $1.67 Million

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 42,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 59,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 33,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.47M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 461,565 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Buyle Was Previously Company’s Deputy General Counsel; 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281735 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281715 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Mark P. Buyle Appointed Interim General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282461 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 67; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281921 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281919 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Ionis Pharma

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 96,564 shares to 96,784 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $669.56 million for 16.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management invested in 139,499 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Asset Inc holds 9,844 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.31M shares. Intact Inv Mngmt stated it has 9,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 19,590 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). American Money Ltd Llc accumulated 0.44% or 19,875 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 148,650 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 8,633 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Ltd has 17,990 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 451,814 shares stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Da Davidson stated it has 92,738 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 32,714 shares to 705,500 shares, valued at $55.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 14,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Turning Pt Brands Inc.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lyft’s IPO roadshow reportedly making a Kansas City stop – Kansas City Business Journal” published on March 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Waddell & Reed CEO turns over chief investment officer role – Kansas City Business Journal” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed settles class action accusing it of breaching fiduciary duty – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 8.15M shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 232,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Moreover, Continental Advsr Limited Company has 2.13% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 264,705 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 4,888 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.79M shares. 194,034 were reported by Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited. Paloma Partners Com reported 23,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 30,793 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 11,910 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 676,550 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).