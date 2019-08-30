Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake By $36.21 Million; American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 31.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 280,721 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 600,783 shares with $77.96M value, down from 881,504 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $107.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $112.92. About 1.00 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Receive Exclusive Worldwide License to Sigilon’s Afibromer Technology for Islet Cell Encapsulation; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 23/04/2018 – FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BARICITINIB 2MG,; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

Among 3 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus has $5300 highest and $50 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 11.14% above currents $46.49 stock price. American Campus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Argus Research. The stock of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird. See American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) latest ratings:

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. On Monday, July 15 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067. Another trade for 205,000 shares valued at $26.94M was made by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 19.05% above currents $112.92 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh stated it has 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 51,483 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 11,982 shares. Wagner Bowman invested 0.45% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Intll Sarl reported 37,455 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 5,275 are owned by Zwj Inv Counsel. Schafer Cullen Mngmt invested in 1.5% or 790,856 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,839 shares. Covington Inv holds 27,287 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 66,432 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 641,645 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank reported 1,592 shares stake. 6,725 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0.11% or 6,686 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 228,838 shares to 2.57M valued at $98.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 29,086 shares and now owns 20.47 million shares. Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) was raised too.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.39 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 77.48 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 98,541 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS