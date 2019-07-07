Waddell & Reed Financial Has Decreased Holding in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by $588,800; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose While Filament Lowered Holding by $533,700

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,528 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 43,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 723,744 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 4,175 shares. 18,428 were reported by Maryland Capital Management. South Texas Money Limited stated it has 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation invested in 3.32% or 509,449 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 3,265 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 2.2% stake. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.22% or 54,963 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 1.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,681 are owned by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,813 shares. Pecaut And reported 107 shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwest Invest Counselors Llc stated it has 384 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $69.42 million activity.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 86,459 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $68.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 401,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS).