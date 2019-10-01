Waddell & Reed Financial Continues to Hold Position in Walmart (WMT); 3M Co (MMM) Holding Increased by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.32M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 345,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $324.11 million, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 3.16M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 12/04/2018 – Walmart To Spend $200 Million On Store Construction, Remodeling And Technology In Florida — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 04/04/2018 – Tesco and Morrisons lead Britain’s ‘big four’ supermarkets-Kantar Worldpanel; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 42,673 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $50.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 76,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,936 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colrain Limited Liability has 5,000 shares. Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Buckhead Management Limited Liability invested in 2.99% or 90,131 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc has 83,402 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hayek Kallen reported 48,118 shares. Woodstock invested in 0.7% or 36,361 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Co has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company reported 372,875 shares stake. Sun Life Inc invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,244 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.42% stake. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 63,044 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,363 were reported by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Company invested in 4,072 shares or 0.16% of the stock. M Kraus & Co holds 0.35% or 3,630 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Co invested 0.53% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 399,036 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 4,294 shares. 13,467 are held by Harbour Invest Management Limited Liability. Sabal Tru stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 76,678 shares. St Johns Mngmt Company Limited Liability holds 0.83% or 6,417 shares. Girard holds 0.26% or 8,479 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 9,486 shares. Moreover, Pettee Incorporated has 0.64% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,830 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.28% or 40,642 shares. Haverford Com accumulated 42,760 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 100,000 shares to 4.88M shares, valued at $564.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

