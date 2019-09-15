Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Rose While First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lifted Holding; Price Michael F Has Increased Its Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stake by $5.73 Million as Shares Declined

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 980.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, up from 559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec

Price Michael F increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 43,390 shares as the company's stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 122,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24M, up from 79,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 422,879 shares traded or 20.53% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 1.14% or 109,777 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 0.15% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 15,560 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management has 33,522 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 991 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Quantitative Invest Management Lc owns 21,688 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 21,749 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies owns 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 300 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Captrust Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,446 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 7,646 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fort LP invested in 4,736 shares.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "WABCO Signs $180 Million Agreement with Global Manufacturer to Supply Power Steering Gears – GlobeNewswire" on March 26, 2019

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. by 819,066 shares to 444,039 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,263 shares to 6,281 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 4,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,656 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Limited Com has invested 1.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,824 shares. Tru Co Of Oklahoma reported 3,714 shares. Agf Invs has 31,663 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning accumulated 61 shares. 950 are held by Captrust Fin Advsrs. Sageworth Trust reported 44 shares. Moreover, Addenda Capital Inc has 0.07% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Capital Invest Ser Of America has invested 2.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Swiss Bancshares reported 513,379 shares stake. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 8,182 shares. Blackrock reported 0.03% stake. 1.77M were accumulated by Northern Tru.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 16.97M shares valued at $1.19 billion was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.