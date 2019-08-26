Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lifted Position by $12.98 Million; Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake in Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) as Share Price Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 452,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 591,397 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 2,741 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 177,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 842,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 664,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 95,887 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HBNC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 20.41 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% or 1.79 million shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Co has 15,421 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 35,350 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Us Savings Bank De owns 13,815 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 479,434 shares. Franklin Resources owns 12,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.02% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) or 141,217 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 88,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co accumulated 132,830 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 27,581 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 56,694 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.04% or 263,101 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 73,744 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 4,311 shares to 12,821 shares, valued at $35.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 8,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $67,779 activity.

Analysts await Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. HBNC’s profit will be $18.02 million for 10.03 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,990 shares to 355,196 shares, valued at $38.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 52,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 Standard & (SPY).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

