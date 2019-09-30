Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Position by $551.51 Million; As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Share Price Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $640,475

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 35.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 37,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 68,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 106,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 350,372 shares traded or 65.45% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 228.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 7.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 11.17 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801.83M, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 419,104 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Fly Leasing Is Gaining Altitude Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Appears To Be Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.91 EPS, up 154.67% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FLY’s profit will be $59.28 million for 2.71 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 29,201 shares to 347,237 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 18,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,555 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wabtec Gets Off to a Solid Start in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.