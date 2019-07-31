Wabtec (WAB) Stock Declined While Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped by $649,846 Its Holding; Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Maintained by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 56,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,252 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, up from 127,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $198.25. About 189,807 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 8,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,892 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 772,698 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,527 shares to 442,408 shares, valued at $35.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,230 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

