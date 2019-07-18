Wabtec (WAB) Stock Declined While Amg Funds Has Increased by $403,252 Its Holding; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Shares Rose

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 162,821 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $12.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1979.29. About 835,624 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18,264 shares to 25,478 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,327 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is GE’s Loss Wabtec’s Gain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 13,531 shares to 14,079 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 19,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 93.72 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Is Still A Startup – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU opens antitrust probe against Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.