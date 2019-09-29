Wabtec (WAB) Stake Upped by Mycio Wealth Partners Llc; Srb Holds Stake in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 700,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.26M, up from 692,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 810,694 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 58,751 shares traded or 23.10% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 113,018 shares to 929,333 shares, valued at $136.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,708 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Grp Inc holds 6 shares. Covington Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,520 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Estabrook Mngmt has 330 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management holds 0.01% or 247 shares. 55 are owned by Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tradewinds Capital Management Lc holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has 34,665 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 23,073 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Lc has 1.81% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 76,221 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 32,303 were reported by Cambridge Inv. Lenox Wealth reported 132 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Thursday, May 23 KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,000 shares. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19B. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4,916 shares to 7,196 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,992 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostic Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 35,635 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 45,100 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 27,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 45,925 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 18,400 shares stake. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co holds 58,124 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).