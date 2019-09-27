Wabtec (WAB) Stake Lifted by Amg National Trust Bank; Commerce Bank Has Upped Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $1.21 Million

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 14,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 412,532 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.69M, up from 398,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 836,064 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 214.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 10,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 15,672 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 277,885 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanfilippo John B & & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3,890 shares to 8,372 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,466 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12,047 shares to 133,251 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 819,622 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG).